HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,962 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 21.0% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 343,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $2,526,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Celestica by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 141,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

CLS stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

