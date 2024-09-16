HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 659 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XJUN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 376,480 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 166,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.