HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

