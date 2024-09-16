HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $469,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.