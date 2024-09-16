HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,903,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $116.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $117.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

