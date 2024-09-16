HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after buying an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,474,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after buying an additional 81,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $259.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.