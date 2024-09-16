HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $250.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

