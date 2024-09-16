HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

DNP stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

