HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 158.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,881,000 after purchasing an additional 568,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,717,000 after acquiring an additional 379,198 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $22,081,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after acquiring an additional 308,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
TTE stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $74.97.
TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
