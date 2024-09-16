HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $91.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

