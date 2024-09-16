HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after buying an additional 578,086 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,408,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter.

VUSB stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

