HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 129 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659 shares of the company's stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC's holdings in Ferrari were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $469.09 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. Ferrari's quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

