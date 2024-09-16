HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 252 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 136.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.56 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.