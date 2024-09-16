HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 371 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $41.84 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

