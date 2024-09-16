HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $551.84 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

