HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 763,040 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,732,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 559.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 464,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE PRMW opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Primo Water’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

