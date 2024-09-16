HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 551.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $147.81 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

