HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AURA. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $498.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,317,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,568,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.