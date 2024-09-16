HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Femasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.97% and a negative net margin of 1,757.16%. Analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

