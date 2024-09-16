HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lowered by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HCA opened at $394.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $403.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

