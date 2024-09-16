Head-To-Head Analysis: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals $6.85 million 249.12 -$151.09 million ($1.42) -11.96 Theravance Biopharma $57.42 million 6.94 -$55.19 million ($0.86) -9.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Theravance Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals. Centessa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

82.0% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -63.08% -42.97% Theravance Biopharma -73.61% -21.29% -11.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Theravance Biopharma 0 3 2 0 2.40

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a dual-STAT3/5 degrader program in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); MGX292, a protein-engineered variant of human bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP9) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy, including TAK-861. In addition, its products pipeline comprises CBS001, a neutralizing therapeutic mAb to the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT for inflammatory / fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a therapeutic mAb targeting BDCA-2 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as earlier-stage preclinical assets, including ORX750, an orally administered, selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and discovery-stage programs in certain other disease areas. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

