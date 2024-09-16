Head to Head Analysis: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR)

Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cheer and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheer 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 1 1 8 0 2.70

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.42%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Cheer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheer N/A N/A N/A StoneCo 15.27% 13.21% 3.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cheer and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheer and StoneCo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheer $152.33 million 0.16 $30.48 million N/A N/A StoneCo $2.41 billion 1.57 $318.89 million $1.11 11.03

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Cheer.

Volatility & Risk

Cheer has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats Cheer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

