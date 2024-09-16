Head to Head Analysis: United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) vs. Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Free Report) and Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) are both conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United States Basketball League and Matthews International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get United States Basketball League alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Basketball League 0 0 0 0 N/A Matthews International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matthews International has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.12%. Given Matthews International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matthews International is more favorable than United States Basketball League.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Basketball League N/A N/A N/A $0.03 10.90 Matthews International $1.88 billion 0.39 $39.29 million $1.06 22.71

This table compares United States Basketball League and Matthews International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Matthews International has higher revenue and earnings than United States Basketball League. United States Basketball League is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matthews International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United States Basketball League and Matthews International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Basketball League N/A N/A N/A Matthews International 1.43% 15.79% 4.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Matthews International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Matthews International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matthews International beats United States Basketball League on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Basketball League

(Get Free Report)

United States Basketball League, Inc. is currently engaged in the process of exploring certain strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the league. The company was founded by Daniel T. Meisenheimer III on May 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Matthews International

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services, and distributes high-tech custom energy storage solutions, and product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. This segment also provides engineered calendaring, laminating, and coating equipment; stand-alone marking products; laser and ink-jet printing systems; and spare parts, calendar, and coating-roller refurbishing and retrofits. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Basketball League Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Basketball League and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.