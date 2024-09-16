Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 10,053 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,778 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $17,059,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,123,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.