Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 20,110 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

