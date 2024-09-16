Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 136.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DHT by 41,626.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 79.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHT

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.