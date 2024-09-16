Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 27,976 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 5,258.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $263,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

FATE stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $457.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,426.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

