Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

TeraWulf Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.