Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 372,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

CBRE opened at $118.66 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $119.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

