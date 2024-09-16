Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 6,322.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 23.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 37,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 102.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,626 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

TDW opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.13. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

