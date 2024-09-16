Headlands Technologies LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,192 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 686,316 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Natixis bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.54 million for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

