Headlands Technologies LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 829.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Atkore by 895.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

