Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in YETI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of YETI opened at $39.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

