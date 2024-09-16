Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $117,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $125.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

