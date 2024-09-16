Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $129,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $10.34 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

