Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

