Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Datadog by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,160.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,160.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,997 shares of company stock valued at $68,517,631 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Datadog Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $109.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.44, a P/E/G ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

