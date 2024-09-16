Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,351,000 after buying an additional 193,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,584,000 after buying an additional 804,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

