Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,423,000 after purchasing an additional 206,751 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after buying an additional 1,030,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,956,000 after buying an additional 130,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,045,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,966,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.84 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.