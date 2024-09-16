Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.63 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

