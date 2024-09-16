Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 2,772 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 90.5% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 42,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $4,056,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 125.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 662,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

