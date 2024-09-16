Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 32,104 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 6,994.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 809,530 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,747,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 105,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750,677 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 11,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,336 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 23,988.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 947,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 943,703 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $188.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 91.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg

Chegg Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.