Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 379 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 728.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

OEF stock opened at $270.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day moving average is $255.58. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $275.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

