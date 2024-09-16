Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 154,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.71. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.62.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

