Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,431 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 412,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ProPetro by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $786.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.02. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,889.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProPetro

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.