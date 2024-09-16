Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,424 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.7 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -362.45 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

