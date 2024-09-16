Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 9,296 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 15.9% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

MP Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MP stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.22. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

