Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 215.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,381,000 after purchasing an additional 332,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 917,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $47.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

