Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $9.22 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 113.14%. The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

