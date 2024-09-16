Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

